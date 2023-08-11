O’Malley was a better governor than Hogan | READER COMMENTARY

In response to the recent letter to the editor proclaiming former Gov. Martin O’Malley a tax-and-spend governor and former Gov. Larry Hogan an outstanding leader, please consider the following facts available from the Maryland State Archives “Maryland Manual On-Line” (”O’Malley tax increases were never helpful,” Aug. 7):

Per Governing magazine: O’Malley established the fastest rate of job growth in the region. Per Education Week: Maryland ranked first among states for education in America for five years. Per the College Board: Maryland ranked first for holding down the cost of college. The Baltimore Sun has reported that O’Malley’s legislative successes were without parallel.

During the O’Malley years, Maryland ranked first in the nation in median income, first in Ph.D. scientists and researchers per capita, first in businesses owned by women, and first in research and development. The Milken Institute ranked Maryland as one of the top two states in America for science and technology. Washington Monthly called him ““arguably the best manager in government.” He cut government spending more than any previous governor. He reduced the size of government to its smallest size since 1973, saved the Maryland state pension system and ensured its sustainability, eliminating Maryland’s structural deficit. His policies facilitated lower infant mortality rates, improved Chesapeake Bay health, and his administration drove down violent crime.

As The Sun has reported, Hogan cut funds for the Red Line which meant lost job opportunities for citizens unable otherwise to travel to Baltimore and thus taxable income for the city. He cut education funding for the city as well and then complained about crime in Baltimore, his redirection of transportation spending likely boosting profits for his real estate interests elsewhere.

Hogan is lucky to have a fan. I am not one. Thankfully, Gov. Wes Moore is restoring the funds Hogan cut.

— Hilda Coyne, Baltimore

