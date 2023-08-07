O’Malley tax increases were never helpful | READER COMMENTARY

It was good to see The Baltimore Sun remember the important state pension reforms Gov. Martin O’Malley put in place over a decade ago and credit him for making tough, but necessary decisions. Those good decisions, combined with improved investment returns since then, have put the state employees pension plan in in a much better financial position today. If only his decisions on raising taxes and fees were as good (”In Martin O’Malley, the Social Security Administration gets its numbers cruncher,” July 27).

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board seems to completely misunderstand the consequences of O’Malley’s onerous tax hikes, observing how those increases have remained in place and “allowed Larry Hogan to not just balance his budgets but keep a surplus and leave office early this year with high approval ratings.” The suggestion that somehow O’Malley’s high tax policies made it possible for Governor Hogan to balance his budget and build a surplus is incorrect.

Eight years of O’Malley’s tax policies chased existing and potential new businesses away and drove working Marylanders and retirees to leave the state. All their skills, productivity, purchasing power, charitable gifts and tax revenues moved to other states, while remaining Marylanders were saddled with high tax bills and a deficit by the time he left office. Those O’Malley tax policies not only didn’t “allow” a surplus for Hogan, they led directly to a large deficit for O’Malley along with sinking approval ratings. Feeling the pain, Marylanders rejected those tax and spend policies and chose an entirely new direction in the 2014 election.

Governor Hogan often points out that he inherited a $5 billion deficit when he took office. After eight years of restraining spending, reducing taxes and fees where possible, giving relief to taxpayers and improving the business climate, the state was left with a $5 billion surplus. Importantly, Maryland’s reputation as a more affordable place to live and work also improved. Proof that Marylanders appreciate and value Hogan’s tax and spending policies and their good results is found in his very high approval ratings.

I hope O’Malley will succeed in his leadership position at the Social Security Administration. He deserves support for his willingness to take on the challenge. At home, I hope Gov. Wes Moore and members of the Maryland General Assembly will continue Hogan’s effective and popular policies to make life more affordable for Marylanders and avoid the punishing tax and spend policy mistakes of the past.

— James P. Daly Jr., Owings Mills

