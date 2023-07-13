Plan to keep Oldfields open is welcome news | READER COMMENTARY

Oldfields School on Glencoe Road will remain open this fall after a monthslong fight to save the girls boarding and day school in Baltimore County, according to new school leadership. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I was pleasantly surprised to hear that the venerable Oldfields School will remain open (”Oldfields School in Baltimore County will remain open, new board chair says; suit against administrators dismissed,” July 10).

I am astonished that the college preparatory school opened in 1867. I cannot help but think of the many young ladies whom the school has graduated over the years. Now with a new agreement to keep Oldfields open, the school will once again act as a learning springboard for aspiring young women from all over the world.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

