We read each day of false reports and corruption of otherwise straight forward activities much to our concern for the endangerment of forthrightness. The recent editorial, “Amid Army-Navy investigation, the way the OK gesture became a symbol of hate should be a warning to us all" (Dec. 16), needs some friendly help.
Forgetting all the wrong applications researched regarding the OK gesture, I submit that the original meaning of the thumb and forefinger and three digits gesture was meant as a positive high praise for constructive achievement such as a high academic grade — a 3.0 — or any successful work as graphically indicated by one’s closing thumb and forefinger to form the zero with third, fourth and fifth fingers to convey, of course, three-point-oh.
Most should choose to see the positive meaning of the gesture.
Dick Huffman, Timonium
