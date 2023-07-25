Might Ohtani play for the Orioles? Please? | READER COMMENTARY

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, smiles next to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

With the Orioles acquiring pitcher Shintaro Fujinami in a trade with Oakland A’s, it’s interesting to think about what this could mean for the possibility of getting Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels. The O’s could certainly put together an attractive trade offer of Major League Baseball-ready prospects and even a couple of players on the current roster. This would clear some openings for other prospects to move up.

Having another Japanese player around might be a factor in having Ohtani feel comfortable enough to sign a long-term deal with the O’s. There’s also the possibility of acquiring some future valuable draft picks from the Angels as part of the deal.

I realize that this is just speculation at this point, but just think about what energy this would provide our team and our fan base!

Go O’s!

— Gary Haddock, Parkville

