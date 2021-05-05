xml:space="preserve">
Remembering Ogden Nash (and cicadas) | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 05, 2021 11:21 AM
Shirley Tighe, 89, a member of the Lutherville Garden Club for 50 years, helps cover a young dogwood tree with insect netting to protect it from the coming arrival of cicadas. April 20, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
How delightful the Ogden Nash quote that completed your delightful editorial about our occasional cicada visitors (”Cicadas are ‘insect debutantes’; let’s not treat them as frightening invaders,” May 3).

It prompted me to rediscover more of Mr. Nash’s verses and “worses” (his word). I can relate to “Crossing the Border”: “Senescence begins And middle age ends The day your descendents [sic] outnumber your friends.”

Elizabeth H. Simon, Ellicott City

