Remembering Ogden Nash (and cicadas) | READER COMMENTARY

How delightful the Ogden Nash quote that completed your delightful editorial about our occasional cicada visitors (”Cicadas are ‘insect debutantes’; let’s not treat them as frightening invaders,” May 3).
It prompted me to rediscover more of Mr. Nash’s verses and “worses” (his word). I can relate to “Crossing the Border”: “Senescence begins And middle age ends The day your descendents [sic] outnumber your friends.”
Elizabeth H. Simon, Ellicott City
