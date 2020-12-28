In race for lucrative offshore wind power, New Jersey blows by Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

It may not be too late for Maryland to build on the economic benefits of our clean energy future. Our children’s future does not depend on the health and well-being of the fossil fuel industry. The future of health and well-being of our posterity is dependent on the health of our planet. This good economic news for New Jersey helps to put all future politicians on notice. The outcome of future elections will be awarded to candidates who help lead us into the just economy of a carbon-free future.