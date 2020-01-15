The National Audubon Society’s recent report “Survival by Degrees” finds that two-thirds of America’s birds are threatened with extinction from climate change, but offers reason for hope for 76% of these birds if we can limit global temperature increases to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Research shows that most coastal birds use waters closer to shore than 17 miles for foraging and migrating. There will be some bird impacts from offshore turbines at this distance but we must face the fact that a rapidly warming climate is a far greater threat to birds and to people. Moreover, the prospect of significant blue and white collar jobs and a boon to the recreational fishery makes this ethical move forward even more appealing.