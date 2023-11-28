Build offshore wind and tax fossil fuels | READER COMMENTARY

In a season of Thanksgiving, I feel grateful for the moral clarity of The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial (“Offshore wind may cost Maryland big dollars, but it still makes sense,” Nov. 21). As you state, climate change is real and the need to generate clean energy is therefore also real. We can no longer discuss energy policy without incorporating climate solutions.

You also ask, “when will these [electricity] producers pay for the harm they have created?” Great question! The best way would be for them to pay a carbon fee for fossil fuels that they burn to generate the power they sell. This could be done nationally, and the money could be refunded to all citizens in a dividend to cushion low-income families from energy costs.

Finally, we could add a carbon tariff to this structure in order to apply pressure to nations such as China and India to cut their emissions. We can no longer afford for them to export the dirty manufactured products from their coal-powered grid to our market free of charge.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s bill, HR 5744, the Energy Innovation Act, would accomplish all this. It features a carbon price, a dividend and a carbon tariff. U.S. Rep. Scott Peters’ bill, HR 5551, the BIG WIRES Act is also needed so that our electrical grid will be able to handle all the renewable energy it needs to deliver. Let’s stop wasting time pretending that climate change will fix itself. Let’s enact solutions.

— Chris Wiegard, Chester, Virginia

