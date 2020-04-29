Cancellation of high school sports should include a refund of fees paid by officials | READER COMMENTARY

I, along with hundreds of others, officiate spring sports for the MPSSAA, among other organizations. My sport happens to be women’s lacrosse, but MPSSAA guidelines follow every spring sport. Each season, the organization charges officials a registration fee to have the right to be assigned games to officiate. The fees range anywhere from $18 to $32, depending on the sport and whether you are already a member of another state’s board of officials, etc. The MPSSAA has billed officials for the 2020 season and to date, has not communicated a credit or refund to any officials. Most officials I know do have careers outside of officiating, but I know plenty of my colleagues who have made this their primary career. In these troubling times, who knows how much having to pay this fee would affect someone and their family? It’s an unnecessary fee paid for the right to have the opportunity to do work that was canceled by the state.