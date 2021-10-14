Off-shore wind power is a winner | READER COMMENTARY

At stake in the debate over off-shore wind turbines isn’t just the electricity mix — it’s the future of human beings on this planet. The power sector is a leading source of cancer-causing air pollution and the nation’s second-largest source of carbon dioxide. If we do nothing to clean it up, we condemn ourselves to facing the worst consequences of climate change.
Wind turbines provide good and long-lasting jobs for Maryland that can’t be outsourced, and with the announcement of wind turbine manufacturing in Baltimore and a maintenance facility in Ocean City, this is a win-win for the Maryland economy (”Wind energy company plans West Ocean City facility to serve offshore wind farm,” Oct. 6).
I was part of the recent Maryland Public Service Commission hearing and the only issue I heard was that “it is going to ruin my visuals.” Ask the people in Baltimore who have an incinerator, highway and a coal-fired power plant in their backyard about their visuals. Also, Ocean City even pays to haul its recyclable trash to Pennsylvania for incineration, so ask the people in Pennsylvania about their visuals.
This echoes of white privilege and in the end, the only real issue in Ocean City is that some people are crying, “not in my backyard.” Yet without this, they will soon not have a backyard (or front yard).
Dave Arndt, Baltimore
