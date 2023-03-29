Planned wind farms wrong for Ocean City | READER COMMENTARY

Recent concerns expressed by letter writers about the negative impact of building enormous wind turbines along the Atlantic Ocean coastline are very well put, and as an Ocean City resident, I agree 1,000% (”Ocean City leaders correct to be wary of wind farms,” March 4).
The taxes here are very high, but I put up with them because of the beach, the ocean and the bay views. I’m all for sensible clean energy, but this is not it!
— Anthony Alascio, Ocean City
