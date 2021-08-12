Ocean City should not bury its head in the sand on climate | READER COMMENTARY

Recentlyl, I attended an event in Sparrows Point focused on the potential of wind energy in Maryland. Republicans, Democrats, businesses, community leaders and labor unions all celebrated the promise of renewable energy, jobs and economic growth. When it comes to wind energy, the choice facing the Ocean City Council is not between turbines or no turbines. The true choice is whether these officials will astutely prepare for the undeniable reality of climate change or hide their heads in the quickly eroding sands.