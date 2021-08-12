Ocean City should not bury its head in the sand on climate | READER COMMENTARY

Bravo to The Sun for its forward-thinking editorial about potential benefits to Ocean City if it were to brand itself as a vacation destination that cares about climate change and the environment (”Ocean City: The cleaner, greener, socially responsible vacation destination,” Aug. 5).
Recentlyl, I attended an event in Sparrows Point focused on the potential of wind energy in Maryland. Republicans, Democrats, businesses, community leaders and labor unions all celebrated the promise of renewable energy, jobs and economic growth. When it comes to wind energy, the choice facing the Ocean City Council is not between turbines or no turbines. The true choice is whether these officials will astutely prepare for the undeniable reality of climate change or hide their heads in the quickly eroding sands.
It’s my sincere hope that these leaders chose to bring Ocean City into the renewable energy future.
Kim Coble, Annapolis
The writer is executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters.
