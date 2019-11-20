When I saw the recent front page article about the ongoing fight over wind turbines being placed off Ocean City, I shook my head in disbelief (“Wind turbines off Ocean City would be 200 feet taller than planned, prompting regulators to reopen debate,” Nov. 14).
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has been complaining for months about these turbines spoiling the view and affecting tourism. Has no one on either side of this debate taken a geometry class? It’s either that or every hearing has actually been a convention of the Flat Earth Society in disguise.
The earth curves. For those standing on the beach, the horizon is about 4.5 miles away. At a distance of 10, 13.8 or 20 miles (the distances cited in the article), it would be literally impossible to see the turbines, regardless of how tall they may be. Please stop reporting on this ridiculous non-issue.
James Hershey, Essex
