Ocean City is proud of its over 100-foot-tall Ferris wheel that goes round and round when in use. It is visible in almost all weather, and at night strings of lights make it even more visible. It does not appear to be such an eyesore as to discourage people from visiting Ocean City.
I am confused. Why would a windmill 17 miles offshore that would be barely visible as a much smaller speck on the horizon on the clearest of days be considered an eyesore that would discourage people from visiting Ocean City (“Ocean City wind: Bigger can be better,” Nov. 21)?
Arnold Miller, Timonium
