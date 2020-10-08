Ocean City takes a responsible approach to waste management | READER COMMENTARY

I’m writing to respond to a rubbish complaint. Letter writer David McClure recently kvetched about Ocean City’s lack of municipal recycling, saying we’re not “green” enough because we canceled our program in 2010 (“Ocean City needs to recycle its trash,” Aug. 26).
What Mr. McClure failed to mention is the robust and successful waste-to-energy program that took its place. The resort now trucks its refuse to a Pennsylvania incinerator that converts garbage into electricity for the regional grid. Under our old recycling program, less than 10% of waste was actually recycled. Now, we’re repurposing 90% of our waste stream and saving Ocean City taxpayers big bucks in the process.
Did Mr. McClure know that back in 2009 our public works department had to solve the problem of an unsustainable recycling program? Our local landfill was charging us to recycle at nearly twice the going rate for trash and the national financial crisis was sending municipal budgets like ours into a cost-cutting tailspin. Something had to be done. In 2010, we found a solution in the waste management company Covanta. Their waste-to-energy service, which is overseen by the EPA, translated into a savings of nearly $500,000 in taxpayer dollars in the first year alone. The next year, Ocean City parted with its fleet of recycling trucks and in doing so shed the electric, fuel and personnel costs that went with them saving another $800,000 in the process.
The tax dollars saved went back into environmental programs and grants. We’ve invested in public works services that clean the beach of garbage and debris every summer night. We focus our attention on reducing and reusing and we believe we’re offering an alternative to active recycling that’s good for our town. People can still recycle locally using Worcester County facilities. Resort leaders are now working to extend their contract with Covanta.
It’s an imperfect and possibly even controversial system, Mr. McClure, but maybe it’s time to rethink just what environmental responsibility looks like in the face of a municipality’s fiscal obligations to its taxpayers. I’d say this program strikes the balance. In fact, anyone who doesn’t think Ocean City is “green” enough likely has overlooked its precarious position between fragile bay waters and the mighty Atlantic — meaning, nobody’s more concerned about Ocean City’s environmental stewardship than the people like me who call it home.
Brian Shane, Ocean City
