Ocean City takes a responsible approach to waste management | READER COMMENTARY

Did Mr. McClure know that back in 2009 our public works department had to solve the problem of an unsustainable recycling program? Our local landfill was charging us to recycle at nearly twice the going rate for trash and the national financial crisis was sending municipal budgets like ours into a cost-cutting tailspin. Something had to be done. In 2010, we found a solution in the waste management company Covanta. Their waste-to-energy service, which is overseen by the EPA, translated into a savings of nearly $500,000 in taxpayer dollars in the first year alone. The next year, Ocean City parted with its fleet of recycling trucks and in doing so shed the electric, fuel and personnel costs that went with them saving another $800,000 in the process.