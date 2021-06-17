Unruly boardwalk teens need to be held accountable | READER COMMENTARY

After reading the article regarding the parental responses to the arrest of young adults on Ocean City’s boardwalk recently, I feel as if there is one glaring omission. In all of the criticism of the Ocean Police do any of the parents admit that if their children had simply not broken the law or, after having broken it, actually followed the officers’ request to stop vaping and produce their identifications, that none of the ensuing problems would have occurred (”Parents of men arrested by Ocean City police on viral video say officers escalated a simple interaction,” June 15)?
Many parents today need to stop defending their children and assuming that the police are always at fault. The videos that we see these days primarily show only the officers’ actions after an attempt to deescalate the situation. It would be great to see the entire interaction from start to finish but the people recording the videos aren’t interested in the entire story, just the popular narrative of the day.
I have been going to Ocean City my entire life but would not consider going to the boardwalk at night. It is from all accounts a completely different atmosphere from the family-oriented one that I recall as a child. My young adult children lived and worked in Ocean City and Delaware beach towns for several summers. I have very well-raised, good kids but I was certainly concerned during their independent, unsupervised beach summers. Teenagers will make mistakes, but I am absolutely certain that had my children ever been confronted by police (and they were for minor situations) that they would have complied with any of the requests.
Anyone would certainly be horrified to see his or her child treated by police as it appeared in the video, but please do yourselves and your children a favor by taking some accountability for the ultimate outcome. The arrogance of some people today greatly contributes to how simple situations can be turned into much bigger ones than are necessary.
I have no doubt that the Ocean City police and most others across the country are extremely frustrated with how difficult it is to conduct simple policing these days. Maybe it should be a group effort on both sides.
Anne Ender, Cockeysville
