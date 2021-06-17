Unruly boardwalk teens need to be held accountable | READER COMMENTARY

I have been going to Ocean City my entire life but would not consider going to the boardwalk at night. It is from all accounts a completely different atmosphere from the family-oriented one that I recall as a child. My young adult children lived and worked in Ocean City and Delaware beach towns for several summers. I have very well-raised, good kids but I was certainly concerned during their independent, unsupervised beach summers. Teenagers will make mistakes, but I am absolutely certain that had my children ever been confronted by police (and they were for minor situations) that they would have complied with any of the requests.