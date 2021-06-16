Maryland has bigger problems than how vaping teens are treated | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones has tweeted about how police dealt with kids vaping on the boardwalk in Ocean City. The American Civil Liberties Union has taken offense to this activity. Why are they not grabbing headlines about Baltimore’s school board and the failure to graduate so many students with English proficiency levels above 4th grade? (”Ocean City fray: What part of ‘excessive force’ do police not understand?” June 15).