Maryland has bigger problems than how vaping teens are treated | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones has tweeted about how police dealt with kids vaping on the boardwalk in Ocean City. The American Civil Liberties Union has taken offense to this activity. Why are they not grabbing headlines about Baltimore’s school board and the failure to graduate so many students with English proficiency levels above 4th grade? (”Ocean City fray: What part of ‘excessive force’ do police not understand?” June 15).
This lack of ability to educate the students in the city has been well-documented on local news and it costs the state millions of dollars of year to support this uneducated populace. There has been no improvement over the years even with a steady increase in their budget.
But let them go ahead and complain about the treatment of a handful of kids vaping on the boardwalk. This is shameful reporting and bad performance by the elected representatives for this state.
Gregory Mellon, Arnold
