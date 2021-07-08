xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ocean City needs a recycling plan | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 08, 2021 12:53 PM
Ruth Richardson, 72, right, is a lifelong resident of Chester, Pennsylvania. Here, she asks a question at a community meeting of Chester Residents Concerned For Quality Living. The meeting was held at the foot of Thurlow Street in Chester, near the Delaware Valley Resource Recovery Facility (visible in the background.) The plant is a waste-to-energy incinerator site owned by Covanta Holding Corp. Ocean City, which does not have a recycling program, sends its trash there to be incinerated. June 26, 2021. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

I am once again asking the questions: Why does Ocean City not have a community-wide recycling program? Why does it send all its trash up to Pennsylvania to be burned? (“Ocean City sends trash to burn in a community of color hours away. Advocacy groups are urging the town to stop,” July 1.)

Every year, I write to Ocean City Council members and ask them why the town does not reinstitute recycling pickups. Most communities have recycling programs and can make it financially viable. Why not demonstrate a care for the earth and its resources by asking visitors and locals to recycle their aluminum, glass, plastic and paper? Instead, the lesson Ocean City gives is to throw it all away — unless you want to haul all your own recyclables over to West Ocean City.

It is a shame that Ocean City does not have a community recycling program.

That would be something to be proud of — to be Ocean City, Maryland, recycling capital.

Geri J. Schlenoff, Ocean City

