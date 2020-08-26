Ocean City needs to recycle its trash | READER COMMENTARY

In your editorial about Ocean City and how the wind turbines are awesome, you state Ocean City could be famous for being as green as any resort town on the planet (”Dear Ocean City: Giant wind turbines are awesome,” Aug. 24). I think you failed to do your homework because for the last several years, Ocean City has stopped recycling.
Many years ago, the town felt that paying roughly $2 million a year for recycling was not worth it, and no one seems to care that Ocean City does not recycle. I do, and I wish Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Richard W. “Rick” Meehan could find this small pittance to pay in order to have a green resort town.
Please do not talk about “green” things like a huge wind turbine that will probably be a financial disaster (yes, it will create jobs, but I doubt any of us will see real savings on energy costs). Start at the grassroots: Recycle first, then talk about other “green” things if they earn the title.
David McClure, Bel Air
