Ignoring police warnings carries consequences | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve been watching the video on the local and national news and reading the stories about the young man who was arrested and brutally kicked by the police in Ocean City. While I feel terrible for this overly severe abuse of power and the current atmosphere in the country about attacks against Black people, not once have I heard a reporter ask why not just obey the law when told to do so (”Parents of men arrested by Ocean City police on viral video say officers escalated a simple interaction,” June 15).