Seasonal police: More than a problem of perception | READER COMMENTARY

I was shocked to read the comments of Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, who said the following in reference to Ocean City’s controversial practice of hiring “seasonal police” as if they were hiring summer lifeguards: “The problem is that there’s more scrutiny of police officers, whether it be full-time or seasonal, than there ever was before … there was a time when a month of training might be sufficient, but today it’s harder to make that argument.” (“Quickly trained and armed: Ocean City’s summer police return,” June 1.)

It’s harder to accept temporary and largely untrained “police officers” because of public scrutiny? The scrutiny that is exposing misbehavior, often criminal, of law enforcement officers? Mr. Wexler thinks that if only we weren’t looking, the problem wouldn’t exist?

Sometimes, I just despair.

— Mary E. Butler, Ellicott City

