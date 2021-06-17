xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ocean City police officers did the right thing | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 17, 2021 2:01 PM
Ocean City police hold back onlookers after police arrested people on the boardwalk. (Baltimore Sun handout).
Ocean City police hold back onlookers after police arrested people on the boardwalk. (Baltimore Sun handout).

I support members of the Ocean City police department in their handling of the vaping incidents as reported in The Baltimore Sun (”Ocean City fray: What part of ‘excessive force’ do police not understand?” June 15).

Left unchecked, the boardwalk in Ocean City will be left only for the seagulls. If you resist arrest or disrespect the officers, you will find yourself in trouble with the law, no matter your skin color.

Robert J. Stryjewski, Baltimore

