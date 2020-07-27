Ignorance in Ocean City | READER COMMENTARY

When I opened the paper this morning and saw the photo of unmasked people on the Ocean City boardwalk, I was certain the photo was from last year (”Coronavirus cases climb near Ocean City, as restaurants shutter due to employees testing positive,” July 22). Then I read the caption and discovered that it was taken this past Tuesday! Do sun and salt air make people stupid? The article goes on to say how this disregard for the health and safety of others is forcing restaurants to close and other merchants to fear for their employees. The stupidity and self-entitlement that is being demonstrated on Ocean City’s boardwalk is beyond words.