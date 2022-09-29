Ocean City can be greener | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Nugent, Gov. Larry Hogan and Brigadeer Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead (left to right) walk down the boardwalk during the Maryland Association of Counties conference in Ocean City. Aug. 18, 2022. (Hannah Gaskill/Baltimore Sun). (Hannah Gaskill /Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, in suggesting that Ocean City permit e-bikes on the boardwalk, expanded the editorial to give the appearance that Ocean City has or is potentially on a path to address its carbon footprint and sustainability (”E-bikes deserve their day in the Ocean City sun,” Sept. 22).

Excuse my skepticism, but to be positive here are some things that it would be good for OC to consider: solar panels on buildings and parking lots, create a bike share program, invest more in bike paths, continue to support an excellent bus system, solicit an electric vehicle week to offset its carbon spewing bike and cruiser weeks, replace the city’s vehicle fleet with electric vehicles and support efforts to reduce the tremendous amount of plastic waste that ends up on city streets, on the beach and in the ocean.

Advertisement

— Wally Lippincott, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.