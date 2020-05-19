xml:space="preserve">
In Ocean City, a shocking lack of social distancing | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2020 5:06 PM
Chris, carrying his youngest daughter, and wife Heather Ruth Haddix, pushing stroller, stroll along the boardwalk with their five children. The Dundalk family welcomed the break from sheltering at home. Moderate crowds returned to Ocean City this weekend after Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the stay-at-home order. Signs urged visitors to wear masks and maintain social distance. May 17, 2020(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

My beach experience this past weekend was quite different from that of your reporter, Hallie Miller (“In Ocean City, visitors head back to beach and boardwalk after Maryland lifts stay-at-home order,” May 17). Perhaps this was because of the cooler weather on Sunday when she was there. I was in the northern end of Ocean City on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, gloriously warm and sunny days, and was shocked by the lack of voluntary compliance with social distancing measures.

There were areas where beach goers did manage to “set up camp” with adequate space between groups, but most groups were less careful about their own spacing and about their encroachment into the spaces of others. Mask-less walker and runners often thoughtlessly positioned themselves too close to others walking along or standing at water’s edge. Children running back forth from blankets to the ocean and folks in the water did not maintain social distancing.

Given all that we know about droplet spread, the crowded beach was obviously not safe. I am saddened that the oblivious selfishness of others makes the beach an unsafe place to be.

Deborah Kohl, Baltimore
