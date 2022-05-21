Our obsession with guns: a national insanity | READER COMMENTARY

I couldn’t agree more that racism is a cancer on our society, and public figures who stoke fears about white “replacement” deserve condemnation (“Behind the Buffalo massacre: virulent ‘replacement’ racism that must be universally condemned,” May 16.) But overt racism is not limited to the U.S. There are white supremacist movements across Europe, for example.
The difference here is the prevalence of guns. There are 120.5 guns per 100 Americans as opposed to fewer than 20 per 100 in France and Germany, according to the Small Arms Survey. It’s easy for Americans with grievances to act out their hate through gun violence. Our obsession with guns murders innocent people every day. Our obsession with guns is a national insanity.
— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.