Our obsession with guns: a national insanity | READER COMMENTARY

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shows an extended rifle magazine during a news conference, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. New York would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others under a package of executive orders and gun control bills touted Wednesday by Hochul in the aftermath of a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. (Office of the Governor of New York/ Associated Press) (AP)

I couldn’t agree more that racism is a cancer on our society, and public figures who stoke fears about white “replacement” deserve condemnation (“Behind the Buffalo massacre: virulent ‘replacement’ racism that must be universally condemned,” May 16.) But overt racism is not limited to the U.S. There are white supremacist movements across Europe, for example.

The difference here is the prevalence of guns. There are 120.5 guns per 100 Americans as opposed to fewer than 20 per 100 in France and Germany, according to the Small Arms Survey. It’s easy for Americans with grievances to act out their hate through gun violence. Our obsession with guns murders innocent people every day. Our obsession with guns is a national insanity.

Advertisement

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.