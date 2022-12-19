Kudos to The Sun’s obituary writers | READER COMMENTARY

The Jan. 31, 2022 edition of The Baltimore Sun was the last to be printed at the Port Covington plant. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Local historian Joe Coale wrote recently saluted The Baltimore Sun’s obituary writers Jacques Kelly and Fred Rasmussen for their work perpetuating Baltimore’s memory of the departed (”Sun’s veteran obituary writers deserve a major award,” Nov. 16).

I agree. They are old friends, I admit. And they report as seasoned pros and with compassionate hearts.

The institutional memory they help create is the substance of our community’s yesterday and today. And gained respect for and knowledge of that will give us more informed and less unsubstantiated and argumentative tomorrows.

Good job, guys.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

