Don’t look down on Wilde Lake — or Oakland Mills

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 13, 2019 | 1:59 PM
A school bus drops off a River Hill High School student. Howard County public schools are contemplating a proposal to redistribute some 7,400 students to different schools including Oakland Mills to lessen economic segregation. (Baltimore Sun Staff)

Reading the letter to the editor, “To all the parents who don’t want their kids to go to Wilde Lake: It is a good high school” (Sept. 11), was like I was reading about my own school. I could 100% relate to it. As a recent graduate of Oakland Mills, I am concerned of how parents and other students will react if they get redistricted to Oakland Mills.

I have grown up in the Oakland Mills district. My entire family went to Oakland Mills including both of my parents. There are so many instances where I get asked, “What school do you go to?" When I answer Oakland Mills I get disgusted faces or disappointed responses. I am tired of people always downgrading my school even though they have never even stepped foot in it.

The teachers at Oakland Mills look at each student as a person and not just test scores and grades on report cards. They always offer their help in any way possible. They care about your well-being and make an effort to get to know you as an individual. In many ways, I call many of my teachers my teacher-parents. I know I can always go to them for help even now that I have graduated.

It has been an honor to go to such a community-based school. I have met people of different cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds. It has taught me to be open and welcoming to every individual no matter where they come from. I have learned what it’s like to come together as a community to make a positive difference.

I hope that with this redistricting plan, people will be able to keep an open mind and learn that you have to experience what it’s like to be a Scorpion before instantly judging. I have met some of the most brave, kind-hearted, supportive people I know at Oakland Mills and I will forever be grateful. I will never forget all of those who have touched my heart.

I found some of my greatest passions at that school and found a piece of who I am. I bleed orange, black and white with all of my pride. Even though I just became an Oakland Mills alumna, I will always call Oakland Mills hOMe. Go Scorps!

Greta Cover, Columbia

