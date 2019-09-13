Don’t look down on Wilde Lake — or Oakland Mills

Reading the letter to the editor, “To all the parents who don’t want their kids to go to Wilde Lake: It is a good high school” (Sept. 11), was like I was reading about my own school. I could 100% relate to it. As a recent graduate of Oakland Mills, I am concerned of how parents and other students will react if they get redistricted to Oakland Mills.
I have grown up in the Oakland Mills district. My entire family went to Oakland Mills including both of my parents. There are so many instances where I get asked, “What school do you go to?" When I answer Oakland Mills I get disgusted faces or disappointed responses. I am tired of people always downgrading my school even though they have never even stepped foot in it.
The teachers at Oakland Mills look at each student as a person and not just test scores and grades on report cards. They always offer their help in any way possible. They care about your well-being and make an effort to get to know you as an individual. In many ways, I call many of my teachers my teacher-parents. I know I can always go to them for help even now that I have graduated.
It has been an honor to go to such a community-based school. I have met people of different cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds. It has taught me to be open and welcoming to every individual no matter where they come from. I have learned what it’s like to come together as a community to make a positive difference.
I hope that with this redistricting plan, people will be able to keep an open mind and learn that you have to experience what it’s like to be a Scorpion before instantly judging. I have met some of the most brave, kind-hearted, supportive people I know at Oakland Mills and I will forever be grateful. I will never forget all of those who have touched my heart.
I found some of my greatest passions at that school and found a piece of who I am. I bleed orange, black and white with all of my pride. Even though I just became an Oakland Mills alumna, I will always call Oakland Mills hOMe. Go Scorps!
Greta Cover, Columbia
