Dawn Mueller-Burke, left, a nurse practitioner and assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, works with third year student Anny Park, right. Students work on lifelike mannequins to learn skills such as intubation and monitoring vital signs. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun, “With medical mistakes on the rise, Maryland needs a long-term plan to boost hospital staffing” (Sept. 27), contains some frightening information.

I trust you will continue to report on hospital staffing issues, especially nurse staffing, in Maryland hospitals.

Advertisement

— Susan Talbott, RN, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.