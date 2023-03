Kiauna Graham, a registered nurse, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a Howard County Health Department clinic. The pandemic has worsened an ongoing shortage of nurses in Maryland and elsewhere. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Kudos to Baltimore Sun editorial writer Peter Jensen for his commentary, “Brain surgery not needed to see nurses are underpaid” (Feb. 28). I myself am retired nurse of 41 years and started out making $5 an hour.

The nursing profession is demanding. An increase in hourly rates will certainly help keep and attract more to this ultimately rewarding profession.

— Ann Roberts, Towson

