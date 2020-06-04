Time to escape prison-like nursing homes | READER COMMENTARY

It is time to let our families and friends out of prisonlike quarantine in the long term care nursing facilities. I have personally experienced a good friend being held in his room for months with very little information being given as to when he will be allowed to go out to the patio with a mask on and breathe fresh air or feel the sunshine on his face. My aunt faces the same isolation from family (“What can reopen? What can’t? What you need to know as Maryland moves into Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery,” June 4).