CMS head: Nursing home workers deserve the public’s thanks | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 22, 2020 9:45 AM
In this April 30, 2020 file photo Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C. Federal authorities aren’t setting any hard dates for when nursing homes can allow family members to visit again. “We’re urging governors to proceed with extreme caution because these are the most vulnerable citizens. We know that nursing homes have struggled,” said Seema Verma, head of CMS, in a phone interview, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)
On behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), I’d like to thank all those who work in nursing facilities — doctors, nurses, food preparers, housekeepers, and others — for their unwavering dedication to compassionately caring for the vulnerable residents who are relying on them during the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and our hearts are with all of those who have been affected by this virus and their families (“Maryland shows higher risk for nursing home coronavirus outbreaks and deep racial disparities,” May 21).

We at CMS share the goal of keeping nursing facility residents safe and healthy. Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, we are using CMS’s regulatory authority to facilitate residents’ care and ensure that long-term care facilities have the guidance they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best thing nursing facilities can do to keep residents and themselves safe is to ensure they’re following effective infection-control practices. These are outlined in our guidance and include recommendations that employees wash their hands properly, separate ill residents from well residents, use personal protective equipment correctly, get screened for illness and stay home if they’re sick.

By employing effective infection control and prevention, coordinating with local and state health authorities, and showing patience and kindness to others, we can beat the virus, reopen America and keep our nursing home residents safe and healthy.

Seema Verma, Washington, D.C.
The writer is administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

