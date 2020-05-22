CMS head: Nursing home workers deserve the public’s thanks | READER COMMENTARY

On behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), I’d like to thank all those who work in nursing facilities — doctors, nurses, food preparers, housekeepers, and others — for their unwavering dedication to compassionately caring for the vulnerable residents who are relying on them during the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and our hearts are with all of those who have been affected by this virus and their families (“Maryland shows higher risk for nursing home coronavirus outbreaks and deep racial disparities,” May 21).