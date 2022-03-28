Nursing home reforms are overdue | READER COMMENTARY

I recently attended a Zoom meeting hosted by Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The purpose was to hear from a group of nursing home residents and family members about their experiences in long-term care in the context of bills before the U.S. Congress for long and desperately needed reforms.

I came prepared to talk about my husband’s experience as a resident and mine as his primary family caretaker — to describe the real-life consequences of staff shortages, restrictions enacted by CMS, the Centers for Disease Control and health departments to deal with COVID, and lack of transparency and accountability in our facility’s quality of care. My personal experience was similar to that of other families in our facility’s family council. We have discussed a lot that needed improvement and changes, even as we still considered our facility the best one available to our loved ones.

After hearing two residents who experienced life in nursing homes that had been flipped and decimated by private equity firms, I could barely speak. First, because of the lump in my throat on hearing their frank and devastating stories. Then the sense that my complaints — while sources of pain, frustration and justifiable anger at less than adequate basic care for my husband — paled in comparison to the prison-like environment in which they had suffered criminal neglect and abuse. How did we get here?

President Joe Biden’s plan for reforms in nursing homes contains an impressive list of goals and activities. They are all needed, although if all are enacted, it will still be just the beginning of necessary reforms and, I hope, innovations. There are lots of questions to be asked about the “how” of some components of the plan. Two goals stand out in terms of the systemic level they target: 1) requiring adequate staffing with well trained and skilled staff — “skilled” including not just the medical essentials but the ability to treat everyone as whole human beings; and 2) transparency and accountability. The latter might sound like two goals, but one without the other is useless.

This issue requires that everyone — legislators and the general public — support these reforms. Elders and persons with disabilities have too long been talked about as statistics while the reality of their lives in long term care has been invisible. Deepest appreciation to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure for her commitment to including the perspectives and insights of residents and families in all of CMS’ work on the “how” of essential reforms.

Dottye Burt-Markowitz, Baltimore

