Even with vaccine on horizon, nursing homes need help | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland’s 227 nursing homes with their roughly 38,000 health care workers have been on the front lines of COVID-19 and need continued support and resources to continue saving lives. In April, Maryland began mandating surveillance testing of staff and residents in nursing homes. The state paid for initial efforts. but on Aug. 15 ceased this support. This forced providers to pay out-of-pocket to comply with continued testing mandates and continue keeping residents and staff safe. For average sized nursing homes, this has meant upward of $280,000 on lab testing costs alone since Aug. 15. This does not account for staff time, additional protective gear, reporting, coordination, collection of specimens or any other costs related to completing the testing. Beyond increased testing costs, providers are spending more on protective gear and staffing, all while experiencing huge losses in revenue — sometimes as high as $2 million.