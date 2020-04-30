Nursing home COVID-19 cases require attention | READER COMMENTARY

There are at least two obvious responses to the report that more than half of Maryland’s deaths from COVID-19 are from nursing homes (“Coronavirus outbreak at Charles County nursing home leaves 35 dead, families with questions,” April 30).
One is a stepped up adherence to and monitoring of proper guidelines, as Gov. Larry Hogan has called for, and another is that perhaps nursing home statistics should be factored out of consideration in Maryland’s reopening schedule.
Dave Reich, Perry Hall
