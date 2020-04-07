Shouldn’t nursing homes be required to screen their employees for COVID-19 on a regular basis? | READER COMMENTARY

Periodic surveillance testing is not required by the nursing facility standards promulgated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Those standards, however, are not “aspirational” and are based on what is practical under current conditions. Because we now know that the virus is often transmitted by asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers, any infection control achieved by the current requirement to screen staff for fever and respiratory symptoms is illusory. It is like putting mosquito netting halfway around a patient’s bed during a malaria epidemic.