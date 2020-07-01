Plenty of blame to go around for nursing home deaths | READER COMMENTARY

The recent letter to the editor, “Many nursing home deaths from asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 could have been avoided” (July 27), certainly raises a number of questions as to who is responsible for the tragic loss of life in nursing homes. Based on what was known about the virus at the end of January and the tragic experience at the nursing home in Seattle, Washington, I am certain that the nursing home industry would have advised all its members to take special precautions to quarantine the residents, test all staff on a regular ongoing basis, test the residents on a regular basis, provide protective gear for staff and residents and close down visits from family and friends. It is odd that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not issue updated guidelines until April, however. That is no reason why nursing homes could not have institute precautions on their own. I believe that many nursing homes did, in fact, take steps to safeguard their residents from the asymptomatic carriers and have had few-to-zero deaths of residents.