Many nursing home deaths from asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 could have been avoided | READER COMMENTARY

I disagree with the comment by Dr. Joshua Sharfstein that it is “difficult to gauge whether more aggressive regulatory action might have made a difference” in lowering the death toll from COVID-19 at Maryland long term care facilities (”Health regulators did not inspect Maryland nursing homes for more than a month as coronavirus pandemic raged,” June 22). His observation was attributed to the fact that “not enough was known about the virus’ spread early on, including that outbreaks often started with staff members who showed no signs of illness.” Not true.