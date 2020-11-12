Hat’s off to the nation’s surgical nurses | READER COMMENTARY

As a nurse, I am proud that 2020 has been designated the Year of the Nurse and Midwife by the World Health Organization to recognize and celebrate the work of nurses and midwives, highlight the challenging conditions we often face and advocate for increased investments in the nursing and midwifery workforce. I am also proud of my chosen specialty, perioperative nursing, and grateful that the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) has marked November 8-14 as Perioperative Nurses Week. This is an annual opportunity for our 200,000 perioperative nurse colleagues and community to celebrate the work we do.