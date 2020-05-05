Nurses can find comfort from deregulation, better funding, safety measures and other reforms that pandemic has wrought | READER COMMENTARY

When I graduated from nursing school almost 45 years ago, I realized that what had driven me to nursing was more a desire to promote health rather than to manage illness. So I became a midwife and got a degree in public health. And after 20 years of clinical practice, I spent 25 years focused on policy and advocacy with the goal of building and supporting the nursing and midwifery workforce. For the last 10 years, I’ve taught health policy to graduate students in a school of nursing, inspired by the passion my students bring to their work, whether school nursing or intensive care. Today, the nurse anesthetists who would normally be providing anesthesia for elective surgery are caring for incubated patients in the ICU, the nurse practitioners and midwives in primary care are shifting to telehealth or staffing drive-by testing units, and they are all figuring out how to plug the holes now so visible in our struggling health care “system.”