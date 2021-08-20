For frustrated COVID nurses, vaccine refusers may be the last straw | READER COMMENTARY

There is a nationwide shortage of health care workers, most notably nurses who work in critical care. They are the first-line bedside providers who deliver the emotionally exhausting care required for COVID-19 patients. They are often expected to remain on the job long after their shift ends. They do realize their responsibility and have performed with amazing courage (”Maryland hospital beds for kids are filling up with COVID and other virus cases. When school starts, doctors say it could get worse,” Aug. 18).