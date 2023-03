A Harford Community College nursing student wears a smiley face bandage pin as part of her uniform. File. (Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

You forget to mention who the most underappreciated and underpaid nurses are — the nurse aides (”Better pay is key to solving nursing shortage,” March 15). They are as deserving as much as any health care professional.

Let’s keep them in the discussion as well.

— Wayne Kirschnick, Halethorpe

