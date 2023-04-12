Nuns have been involved in abuse, too | READER COMMENTARY

Debi Gevry-Ellsworth of Pomfret, Connecticut holds a book of poems and essays as part of a Sept. 16, 2021 reunion of former residents of the closed St. Joseph's Orphanage in Burlington, Vermont who gathered to seek ways to recover from the abuse that many say they suffered there. Gevry-Ellsworth said writing her portion of the book helped her move forward. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring) (Wilson Ring/AP)

Max Obuszewski writes in a recent letter to the editor, “Women should be ordained as priests” (April 11), that he is unaware of any scandals of U.S. nuns sexually abusing children. In 2018, BuzzFeed News’s Christine Kenneally did a deep probe into decades of physical and sexual abuse of orphans by the nuns of St. Joseph’s Orphanage of Burlington, Vermont. Horrific abuses of children have occurred in Catholic orphanages, across the world, in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Nuns were heavily involved with merciless corporal punishments and, yes, sexual abuse. It is alleged children died at the hands of the nuns in Vermont and survivors tried to hold the Diocese of Vermont and the Sisters of Providence to account to no avail. The St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Vermont, closed down in the 1970s, and there were similar stories about nuns in other orphanages across the United States.

Let’s not forget the Native American children placed in boarding schools who were separated from their families and sexually, physically and emotionally abused by ministers, priests and nuns as part of a broad U.S government funded program, starting from the 1800s, to dispossess, displace and Christianize Native Americans. This is our shame in the present. An estimated 100,000 Native American children were held captive in these boarding schools in three dozen states until the late 1960s, used for hard labor, deprived of nutrition and health, with as many as 40,000 dying in the boarding schools where they toiled under harsh conditions, buried right there in unmarked graves. Death came prematurely to these children from tuberculosis, rickets and other horrible diseases only possible from abuse and privation. Nuns participated as well as priests licensed by the U.S. government to acculturate the children and assimilate them into the white culture.

There are many examples to show nuns have neither been more exemplary nor more virtuous than priests in the matter of sexual and physical abuse of children. Absolute power corrupts absolutely and women are as susceptible to the luster of power as men. That does not mean women should not be ordained as priests but to say ordaining them is a solution to the child sex abuse scandals that have plagued the Catholic church would be wrong. To say that if priests are allowed to marry then the sexual abuse of children would stop is also wrong. Married pedophiles exist all over the world. Vigilance of the congregants and checks and balances within the church such that errant priests and nuns are reported to the police immediately by parents of affected children and a legal system unafraid to take action against criminals within the church may prevent the abuse.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

