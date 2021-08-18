Invest in country’s future, not weapons | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Louis Curran for his excellent and important op-ed, “Join the fight against climate change and nuclear war,” (Aug. 14). Thanks as well to The Baltimore Sun for publishing this.
The hopeful message from Mr. Curran is that we all can raise our voices for better policy. For example, demanding an end to the incredible sums of money being squandered on weapons that will either never be used (we hope) or threaten the future of civilization if they are, would free up some of the fiscal resources we need to invest in a fossil-free, nuclear-free energy future and mitigate the severity of the looming climate catastrophe.
Gwen L. DuBois, Baltimore
