None can rest easy in a world with nuclear weapons | READER COMMENTARY

President John F. Kennedy poses in his White House office with Gen. David Shoup, left, Marine Corps Commandant, and Adm. George Anderson, Chief of U.S. Naval Operations, on Oct. 29, 1962. The chiefs met with the president to review the present situation in Cuba and operation of the U.S. naval blockade. (William J. Smith / AP)

Though it is a comforting article, “If Putin orders a nuclear strike, will his generals obey?” (Oct. 23), sooner or later, courage might not be present to save us from our ability to destroy the world. The author tells the story of Stanislav Petrov who in 1983 disobeyed orders to launch a nuclear weapon in response to an erroneous report of incoming missiles and is considered the man who saved the world.

As we observe the 60th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis, another example comes to mind. On Oct. 27, 1962, the U.S. was dropping depth charges on a Soviet submarine off the coast of Cuba, unaware that the submarine was armed with an atomic bomb. The submarine captain was empowered to launch this weapon. He thought these charges meant World War III had commenced, his submarine having lost communication with Moscow. Fortunately, his mind was changed by a senior officer, Vasili Alexandrovich Arkhipov. The world was lucky Arkhipov was the right person in place at this critical time, perhaps one of the reasons then-Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara subsequently said that it was luck that saved us in 1962.

Advertisement

Private negotiations between Robert Kennedy and his Soviet counterpart resolved the crisis peacefully. But, as both stories remind us, courage and luck have saved us more than once from nuclear war. Is it time we rely on more to avoid nuclear omnicide? We have nuclear weapons that are on “hair-trigger alert” ready to launch in response to a signal which could be incoming missiles, a cyberattack or, as in the past, a computer error, a flock of geese, a weather satellite. The president, who is human and therefore fallible, has a few minutes to make the final irreversible decision.

The president can take nuclear weapons off hair trigger alert. Congress can change the rules so that the president does not have the sole authority to initiate a nuclear launch and can adopt a no first use policy. These three actions would reduce the risk of nuclear war being started in error but ultimately, the world must get rid of these weapons. The U.S. must urge the other eight nuclear nations to join in negotiations to abolish nuclear weapons, then all join the UN Nuclear Ban Treaty.

Advertisement

House Resolution 1185 recommends all of the above. As President John F. Kennedy said in 1961, “these weapons of war must be abolished before they abolish us.”

— Gwen DuBois, Baltimore

The writer is president of Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.