It’s time to talk about nuclear energy | READER COMMENTARY

I’m grateful to Regina Minniss for writing a letter to the editor about nuclear energy (“Nuclear energy is neither clean nor safe,” Aug. 22). While I can’t agree with what she is saying, I’m very happy to see someone raise the issue. I know a lot of scientists who tell me that nuclear energy has to be on the table. They say that there is no way that renewables are going to provide enough energy. They also say that there are developments in nuclear power that make it safer (smaller plants, for example). While I trust my scientist friends and family, I can’t speak clearly enough about this option.

My biggest frustration is that nobody seems to talk about it. You don’t see the environmental or climate change activists talking about it. This might be because of the hot buttons that get pushed when we do. I’d really like to see us get over our emotional concerns about nuclear power and have real adult discussions about the facts. How safe can it be made? If it can’t be made safe enough, what do we have to give up for renewables to be enough? How do the environmental concerns with nuclear power compare to fossil fuel energy? Nuclear ostensibly won’t affect the climate nearly as much, but are the letter writer’s concerns legitimate? If so, how?

There’s no free lunch with respect to the changes we need to make but nuclear power might lower the cost of that lunch. If that’s the case, we need to get over our fears of it and get this on the table. Please write more about the option of using nuclear power as part of solving the climate crisis.

— Jan Caughlan, Catonsville

