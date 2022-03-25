Nuclear nonproliferation: another casualty of war between Ukraine and Russia | READER COMMENTARY

As the Russian-Ukraine conflict turns into a stalemated slog, the surprisingly inept Russian military is left with a strategy of indiscriminate bombarding of Ukrainian cities (“How Marylanders can help Ukrainians fleeing Russian brutality,” March 9). This cowardly and criminal slaughtering of civilians is barbaric and desperate. That the soulless Vladimir Putin ordered these terrorist tactics is not surprising; that the Russian military is following his orders will bring shame to their ranks forever.

The United States, along with Russia and Great Britain, convinced Ukraine to give up their nuclear arsenal in 1994 in exchange for guarantees of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. As Ukrainian men, women and children die in relentless bombardment and Russia land grabs much of the country, the emptiness of those guarantees is stark.

There can be little doubt that, had Ukraine retained some or all of their nuclear weapons, the Russian military would now not be laying waste to Ukraine. The lesson for other wannabe nuclear powers is clear: Better nuke up to protect yourselves because you cannot count on anybody’s security guarantees. At the end of this terrible episode, nuclear nonproliferation may well be the war’s worst casualty and nuclear proliferation the war’s most dangerous consequence.

Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

