Nuclear energy is neither clean nor safe | READER COMMENTARY

The Los Alamos Study Group takes aim at the U.S. government's plans to ramp up production of plutonium cores for the nation's nuclear arsenal with this billboard near Bernalillo, New Mexico. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

I’m just catching up on my back newspapers and was reading Bill Temmink’s letter to the editor in The Baltimore Sun, (“Maryland’s climate plan lacks urgency and scope,” Aug. 10). It has been a pleasure reading in The New York Times about our rapid move toward clean energy. Things seem to be picking up. Sales of electric cars are rising, solar is on the up, wind is on the up and the price of clean energy is comparable to gas, oil and coal. In some cases, green energy is cheaper.

But Temmink touts nuclear energy. I want to say that nuclear energy is not clean, not safe, not sustainable and it should not be on the table. Like the green energies, it is supported by fossil fuels. Temmink does not mention this. What that means in this case is that a lot of mining must be done for Uranium 238 ore. Then a concrete and steel container vessel must be created for the reactor and to store the hot radioactive nuclear waste. All this involves the consumption of fossil fuels. But in nuclear power’s case, we have also created long-term, hot and hazardous waste that will be around for thousands of centuries.

Plutonium-239, which is used in nuclear energy, has a half-life of 24,000 years. We still have the first ounce created with nowhere to go. One speck of it in the lung will cause lung cancer. That’s one speck. That speck will remain in the body through death and beyond.

With every nuclear power plant, we are creating more and more nuclear waste.

Nuclear power plants cannot operate without regular, deliberate, and allowable releases of thousands of radioactive elements into the environment. It is a delusional premise that nuclear energy will starve off climate change. Take the metaphor about putting the crab in cool pot of water and gradually turning up the heat so that the crab will not react until it’s too late. That applies to nuclear energy.

Temmink is correct that we are not moving fast enough on climate, but it really requires, to quote Canadian author Naomi Klein, changing everything and that is another discussion.

— Regina Minniss, Baltimore

