Keep nuclear weapons out of Iran | READER COMMENTARY

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Enrique Mora, a leading European Union diplomat, left, shakes hands with Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Mr. Mora held talks in Tehran amid hopes that an agreement to restore Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers could be completed. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP) (AP)

Bret Stephens is an arm-chair hawk (”New Iran deal leaves US meeker, weaker,” March 29). Why would anyone be opposed to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon?

I read the commentary looking for some argument the writer made why the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should not be signed by the Biden administration. Finally, there was this rationale: “...the principal geopolitical challenge the United States faces today is the perception, shared by friends and foes alike, that we are weak — diffident, distracted and divided.” He provides no data to justify his comment which I find absurd and fails to name the friends and foes.

As an anti-nuclear activist, I do not want Iran to possess nuclear weapons. In fact, I want all nine of the nuclear-armed countries to disarm their arsenals, as called for by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This would mean that the 2017 United Nations Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons will have achieved its purpose.

Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

