Keep nuclear weapons out of Iran | READER COMMENTARY

Bret Stephens is an arm-chair hawk (”New Iran deal leaves US meeker, weaker,” March 29). Why would anyone be opposed to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon?
I read the commentary looking for some argument the writer made why the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should not be signed by the Biden administration. Finally, there was this rationale: “...the principal geopolitical challenge the United States faces today is the perception, shared by friends and foes alike, that we are weak — diffident, distracted and divided.” He provides no data to justify his comment which I find absurd and fails to name the friends and foes.
As an anti-nuclear activist, I do not want Iran to possess nuclear weapons. In fact, I want all nine of the nuclear-armed countries to disarm their arsenals, as called for by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This would mean that the 2017 United Nations Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons will have achieved its purpose.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
